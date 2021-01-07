Godrej Group deploys IBM cloud solution

The Godrej Group has deployed an IBM cloud solution that would help it achieve a 10 per cent reduction in the total cost of ownership over a period of five years, along with zero security incidents and a 100 per cent rise in disaster recovery coverage.

The migration, covering five businesses, each with multiple business-critical applications, was done seamlessly in eight months in multiple phases, Subrata Dey, Global CIO, Godrej Consumer Products, told BusinessLine.

According to Godrej Group, in today’s environment, companies have to use a hybrid or multi-cloud approach as no single cloud platform or technology can meet all business needs. Hence, the company decided to move all its key business applications to its private cloud platform a few years ago to build a more resilient IT infrastructure. The goal is to simplify the infrastructure and build a platform that is robust, flexible, scalable, reliable and cost-efficient.

“We have a multi-year contract with IBM to support us in managing various applications like SAP, MS-Dynamics for Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, apart from managing the IT infrastructure and cybersecurity for the entire group. Today, all the technology solutions and platforms used by our businesses are hosted on the cloud. We use a multi-cloud environment comprising IBM private cloud, AWS Cloud and Microsoft Cloud platform and their services. IBM has worked with us closely in some of these areas and helped us with a smooth transition and adoption,” Dey pointed out.

IBM assessed the Godrej Group spanning 40 key applications and the underlying infrastructure. Team members from both sides then worked together to identify potential areas of improvement, planning, implementation and successful migration to the cloud.

Lingraju Sawkar, General Manager, Global Technology Services, IBM India/South Asia, added, “from SAP implementation to helping them with seamless IT infrastructure migration to IBM cloud, we have been supporting Godrej in all their mission-critical projects.

“We have been working on building a more resilient IT infrastructure for the business, which is more agile, flexible, scalable and future-ready. The whole idea is to build infrastructure that can offer a quick turnaround time to deliver the needs of the business in a fast-paced dynamic business environment. In many cases, teams have been able to deliver things in just a few days compared to what used to happen in months,” added Dey.