Good Glamm Group appoints Gaurav Tejwani as new CPO

Content-to-commerce company Good Glamm Group appointed Gaurav Tejwani, former head of product at Trell and Nykaa as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Tejwani will lead the product management and data science verticals.

Tejwani comes with over ten years of digital consumer experiences in the FMCG space. With this joining, Tejwani is all set to drive Good Glamm Group’s vision of driving powerful technology product innovations in the commerce, media, and creator space.

Tejwani is joining the company from Trell and has gained expertise in managing, influencing, assisting, and directing experiences. His previous experience include Nykaa, D’decor, and PayU Private Limited.

At Good Glamm Group, his responsibilities will involve driving technology, product strategy thereby building scalable and innovative solutions. Every company within the Group has a unique value proposition for the customer and Tejwani would be instrumental in delivering it through stellar digital experiences.

Gaurav Tejwani, CPO, Good Glamm Group said, “It is an exciting time to join the Good Glamm Group. Building a massive house of brands backed by digital buying experiences and content to commerce journeys hasn’t been done before and we are building our own playbook. I look forward to contributing to the overall brand building process.”

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group added, “Gaurav brings with him a very unique combination of having the technical rigor of traditional FMCG marketing with a focus on consumer insights and combined with a dynamic softer skill set of agility that a new age DTC conglomerate like Good Glamm Group thrives on. Couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Good Glamm Group.”