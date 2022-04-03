Google adds new assistive writing features in Google Docs

Google has added a host of new assistive writing features in Google Docs.

The new features are meant to provide a variety of tone and style suggestions for users.

“You’ll see suggestions when there are opportunities to structure a sentence with an active voice or when a sentence can be more concise, helping to make your writing more impactful. Potentially discriminatory or inappropriate language will be flagged, along with suggestions on how to make your writing more inclusive and appropriate for your audience,” Google said in a blog post.

Users will be able to see suggestions for word voice, active voice, conciseness, inclusive language and word warnings.

With regards to the choice of words, they will see suggestions for more dynamic or contextually relevant wording. It will also provide suggestions for active rather than passive voice and more concise phrases.

Users will also see suggestions for more inclusive words or phrases and warnings for reconsidering potentially inappropriate words.

“These new features offer a variety of stylistic and writing suggestions as you compose documents. Suggestions will appear as you type and help guide you when there are opportunities to avoid repeated or unnecessary words, helping diversify your writing and ensuring you’re using the most effective word for the situation,” the tech giant said.

“We hope this will help elevate your writing style and make more dynamic, clear, inclusive, and concise documents,” it said.

These features will be ‘On’ by default and can be turned off in the admin console for eligible select Google Workspace education editions.

In the coming weeks, it will introduce these admin controls for the remaining eligible Google Workspace editions. For those editions, these features will be On by default and can be turned off at the domain, OU, and group level.

This feature will be On by default and can be disabled by the end user.

“When typing in Docs, tone and style suggestions are indicated with a purple underline. Selecting the underline will show a brief description for the suggestion — you can accept or reject the suggestion from here,” it explained.

Word choice, Active voice, Conciseness, and Inclusive language features will be available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus customers.

It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Standard, Frontline, Nonprofits, G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Word Warnings will be available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers.

It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline, Nonprofits, G Suite Basic and Business customers.