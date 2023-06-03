Google has recently added precise location feature to Bard AI to get more relevant responses.

Since the roll out, opening the website would show “Bard is more relevant with location” prompt. Furthermore, it explains that “Bard uses location from your Google Account’s Home and Work addresses and your IP address.”

Google Bard requires access to the “device’s precise location” in order to provide accurate and relevant responses about spots and interests nearby. You will be prompted to grant the necessary location permission in your browser and/or device. Below the light/dark theme button in the bottom-left corner, Bard notes your current city and how it’s derived. Tapping “Update location” will allow precise location.

