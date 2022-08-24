hamburger

Google: An app that beeps when there is data breach

Aneeka Chatterjee | Updated on: Aug 24, 2022
PowerDNS creator Bert Hubert designs Googerteller app to detect data breach

Developer Bert Hubert has created an app, Googerteller, that beeps every time data is sent to Google. The app is compatible with Linux-based operating system. Hubert is also the creator of PowerDNS.

Googerteller works using the IP addresses provided by Google that are associated with Google services and Google Cloud. Any time Google gains access to a computer’s IP address, the system will make a noise.

Hubert demonstrated the app on Twitter.

Published on August 24, 2022
