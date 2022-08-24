Google: An app that beeps when there is data breach

Developer Bert Hubert has created an app, Googerteller, that beeps every time data is sent to Google. The app is compatible with Linux-based operating system. Hubert is also the creator of PowerDNS.

I made a very very simple tool that makes some noise every time your computer sends data to Google. Here a demo on the official Dutch government jobs site. The noise starts while typing the domain name already. Code, currently Linux only: https://t.co/ZjKeOSfYffpic.twitter.com/dEr8ktIGdo — Bert Hubert 🇺🇦 (@bert_hu_bert) August 21, 2022

Googerteller works using the IP addresses provided by Google that are associated with Google services and Google Cloud. Any time Google gains access to a computer’s IP address, the system will make a noise.

Hubert demonstrated the app on Twitter.