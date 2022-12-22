Health Connect API, co-developed by Google and Samsung, will integrate into Android 14 system software.

As per reports, the Android API is a platform that collects health and fitness data from applications and devices, stores it securely, and lets users share the data with other apps and devices.

Google might make Health Connect a default application on Android 14.

Also read: How to change primary account on Google Pay, PhonePe

Users would be able to switch between smartwatches of different brands without stressing about losing health and fitness data.

Currently, Health Connect app is accessible on Android devices and Wear OS smartwatches.

Google and Samsung came together in May to provide developers with an opportunity to sync users’ health and fitness data between Android apps and devices.

Also read: How to check bank balance on Paytm, Google Pay

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit