Google: Android 13 helps in personal-professional life balance

Android 13, powered by Google, comes with features that help in using a single device for work and play. Google said Android 13’s redesigned “work profiles” built on the previous year’s enhancements to separate an employee’s personal data from work data and provide a better user experience, were in line with IT department’s admin policies.

Google’s Android 13 asks employees if an app should be opened in their personal profile or work profile. Google gives an example where corporate videos are separated from the YouTube watchlist to avoid any confusion or privacy breach. Google also provides the benefit of having two photo galleries on their devices - one each for personal and professional use - for a hassle-free and organized sharing experience.

Google-backed Android 13 also adds smart dictation to apps for work profiles, for Google Pixel users, which will keep away “corporate jargons in work emails” from personal chats. In addition, a new feature lets employees manage the device security and privacy settings more easily and view details about the data shared with company admins or any restrictions placed on the device.

More features like the Lost Mode will allow IT admins to lock a company device if it gets lost or stolen, Stay Private on Work Wi-Fi will automatically encrypt traffic when an employee connects a personal profile to the workplace wireless network. Company-issued Chromebooks will allow employees to securely manage messages, notifications, and other actions.