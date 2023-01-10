Google has announced new features for phones that have not received any OS updates in years.

The tech giant is releasing a tool called the ‘Extension Software Developer Kit’ (Extensive SDK) for developers to use features such as Android 13’s new photo picker in applications running on Android 11 and 12.

The feature will extend support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions, Google said in its statement. According to Google spokesperson Scott Westover, the update also sets the stage for expanding Privacy Sandbox testing on Android.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is also working to replace its existing ad-tracking system with Privacy Sandbox and will roll out the beta for the system on Android 13.

