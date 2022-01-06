Google announces several features for Bluetooth in Android

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Google has announced several updates for Android with its Fast Pair offering receiving a significant updates. Google Fast Pair is a feature that automatically detects Bluetooth accessories by using Bluetooth and the user’s android phone location and connect with a simple tap.
“We’re continuing our work with partners to further extend Fast Pair’s functionality beyond audio connectivity with wearables, headphones, speakers and cars and extending it to TVs and smart home devices, so you can instantly start using all the devices in your life”, the company said in a blog post.
Google is also working on bringing the Chromecast built-in soundbars and speakers and is expanding Chromecast to many brands. Bose will be the first brand to have this.
Google has also revealed that it is building new technology for Bluetooth-enabled headphones. “We’re building a technology for Bluetooth-enabled headphones that will enable them to automatically switch the audio to whatever device you’re listening to”, the tech giant said in a blog post.
This means if you are watching a movie with Bluetooth headphones in your android tablet, and you get a call on your Android phone, now the movie will get paused and then the headphone will automatically switch to Android phone and then back to tablet once you are done.
Additionally, Google also announced that it is bringing Spatial audio which will allow the headphones to adapt the sound based on your head movements. Google Chromebook is also getting new updates. Auto switching is coming to Google headphones which will allow users to switch connections between Android devices.
