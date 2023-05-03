Apple and Google have come together to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking. “The first-of-its-kind specification will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorised tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms,” Apple said in its statement.

It noted that companies like Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, and Pebblebee have expressed support for the draft specification. The tech giants have submitted the proposed specification as an internet-draft via the standards development organisation, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). “This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android,” Apple said.

Alexandra Reeve Givens, Center for Democracy & Technology’s president and CEO, said, “A key element to reducing misuse is a universal, OS-level solution that is able to detect trackers made by different companies on the variety of smartphones that people use every day. We commend Apple and Google for their partnership and dedication to developing a uniform solution to improve detectability.”

The tech giants will release a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking alerts by the end of 2023 which will then be supported in future versions of iOS and Android.