Google held its first live event of 2023 on February 8 in Paris.

Prior to the event, there have been a lot of rumours about the things that were expected out of the event relating to Search, Maps, Travel, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more.

Bard’s inaccuracy

Just a day before the event, Google announced its AI chatbot Bard. Google launched Bard to counter its rival Microsoft’s Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Since the announcement of Bard, the internet went gaga. There were expectations that Google Event might have much bigger announcements regarding Bard, but nothing big turned out. Instead, Google Bard went downhill.

While the event was going on, Reuters published a report stating how inaccurate was Google’s AI chatbot Bard.

The report stated that in a promotional video for Bard on Google’s blog, the AI falsely said the James Webb Space Telescope took the first-ever picture of an exoplanet, but the first picture was taken in 2004, as confirmed by NASA.

New: Google published an ad in which its new AI chatbot Bard served up inaccurate information.



The error was spotted just as the tech giant unveiled its new tool at a launch event in Paris.https://t.co/7ivhC7rzMZ — Martin Coulter (@MartinJBCoulter) February 8, 2023

In a wink of an eye, Alphabet lost $100 billion in market value post the report. Bard, out of mind

Minimal info

The tech world had huge expectations from the Google Event regarding Bard, the AI chatbot and the pride of the company, as it seemed. Google, on the other hand, kept the details minimalist to nothing at all when it came to Bard AI.

In the event, Google gave a repeated version of whatever information is already there in the public domain. Though it did throw light on how Bard will be integrated into Google Search, and will be available to testers next month.

Forgotten demo phone

The next blunder showed up when the event slid into the Lens segment. During the speech about a new Lens feature, the demo phone was misplaced. The presenter was forced to wrap up the segment abruptly.

Given the mishap, the speaker promised to show the feature in the Q and A that followed.

Let’s pretend this never happened: Google

As soon as the Event was over, Google said, “Let’s pretend this never happened”, and made the live Event recording into a private deal.

The event may be one of the worst nightmares turning into reality for Google.

Looks like @Google doesn't want the world to see their new AI Annoucement. Their livestream just switched to private. https://t.co/F4IZnkHcKppic.twitter.com/8qEVXa0zUE — Dan Flynn (@DanFlynnDesign) February 8, 2023