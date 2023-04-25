Google Authenticator app will now be able to store one-time passwords on your Google account on both Android and iOS devices, the tech giant revealed in a blog post. An earlier report revealed that the Google Cloud team had gained a new engineering team responsible for AI development.

TechCrunch noted in its report that previously one-time Authenticator codes were stored locally on a single device, meaning losing that device meant losing the ability to sign in to any service set up with Authenticator’s 2FA.

According to reports, Google is pushing for password-free logins that use technology like passkeys.

“We released Google Authenticator in 2010 as a free and easy way for sites to add ‘something you have’ 2FA that bolsters user security when signing in. With this update, we’re rolling out a solution to this problem, making one-time codes more durable by storing them safely in users’ Google Accounts,” Google said.

