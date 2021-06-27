Google begins showing notices in Search for rapidly evolving results

Google will begin showing new notices to provide more context about rapidly evolving Search Results.

Users will be able to see a notice for results for queries such as emerging topics or breaking news when results may not be the most reliable.

“While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet. This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable,” Google said in a blog post.

The tech giant has trained its systems to help with this and to detect when a topic is rapidly evolving where a range of sources hasn’t yet weighed in.

“We’ll now show a notice indicating that it may be best to check back later when more information from a wider range of sources might be available,” it said.

When users search for such topics, they will see a notice that reads, “It looks like these results are changing quickly. If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources,” as per the screenshots shared by Google.

The platform has added similar notices since last year where it will notify users when it is not able to find anything that matches a search particularly well.

It has recently also launched an About This Result panel where users can find additional information about sources that they find on Google Search and better determine if they’re likely to provide helpful or trustworthy information.

“With this additional context, you can make a more informed decision about the sites you may want to visit and what results will be most useful for you,” Google said.

“Across these features, our goal is to provide more context about your results so you can more confidently evaluate the information you find online,” it added.

The notices are rolling out in English in the United States (US) to start. It will expand these and other related features over the coming months.