A decade after its launch, Google is shutting down its Hangouts web app. The hangouts.google.com will end and redirect to chat.google.com, Google said on its support page. 

Google Hangouts stopped working on Android and iOS in July 2022.

In June, the company announced that it would prompt users of Hangouts to switch to the Chat app. But, what happens to users’ data on Hangouts? According to a TechCrunch report, although users will be automatically redirected to Chat, they need to use Google Takeout to download and save a copy of their data on Hangouts. Users will have access to Hangouts data until January 2023.

Added features on Google Chat

Google Chat supports collaboration tools like Spaces, Docs, and Slides. Additionally, it allows users to mention someone in group conversations and supports GIFs. Google Chat product manager said in June, “As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate.”

