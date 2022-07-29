hamburger

Google blocks Krafton's battle-royale game in India after government order

Reuters | MUMBAI, July 29 | Updated on: Jul 29, 2022
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office in Berlin, Germany | Photo Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE

The removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India comes a year after the Centre banned PUBG, a similar title from the South Korean developer

Alphabet Inc's Google has blocked access to a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton in India following a government order, a Google spokesperson said.

The removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on Thursday comes a year after the Centre's ban of PUBG, a similar title from South Korean developer Krafton. PUBG was banned for its affiliation with Chinese publisher Tencent Games.

The reason for BGMI's ban was not immediately clear. The IT ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BGMI was unavailable on Apple, too, as of Thursday evening. A spokesperson for the iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published on July 29, 2022
