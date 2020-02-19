Google brings its cloud-gaming platform Stadia to 19 non-Pixel smartphones

Google on Tuesday announced that it will be extending its cloud-gaming platform Google Stadia to 19 new Android phones apart from its Google Pixel devices from February 20.

The tech giant extended its cloud-gaming support to new Samsung, Asus and Razer devices. The devices also include Samsung’s newly launched S20 series.

“Combined with compatible Pixel 2, 3, and 4 devices, Stadia will let you play games on more than 20 different Android phones beginning February 20,” the company said in an official press release.

Users can also access the cloud-gaming platform on tablets, laptops, and desktops, as well as TVs through Google Chromecast Ultra.

The platform competes with Microsoft’s xCloud. Microsoft too had recently announced its partnership with Samsung. Samsung’s Galaxy devices will be the first to accommodate Microsoft’s popular cloud-based game, Forza Street. The platforms are teaming up on a cloud-based streaming service for gaming. This might also include xCloud appearing on Samsung’s future devices, The Verge had reported.

In January, Google had announced that it will be bringing over 120 new games counting 10 exclusives to its Stadia platform this year.

“We are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020, and are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch,” the company had said.

Meanwhile, here is a complete list of non-Pixel devices which will support Google Stadia: