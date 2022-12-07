Googleintroduces new filters to refine and separate search results between videos, news, images, and shopping results. The tech giant will also let users explore and search based on topics. It will show users a scrollable list of related topics alongside its current filters at the top of the search results page.

“When you conduct a search, our systems automatically display relevant topics for you based on what we understand about how people search and from analysing content across the web,” Googlesaid in a blog post.

According to Google, the topics will change when users tap on them, providing more options. “Both topics and filters are shown in the order that our systems automatically determine are most helpful for your specific query. If you don’t see a particular filter you want, you can find more using the ‘all filters’ option, which is available at the end of the row.”

This comes after Google introduced a continuous scrolling experience on the desktop for users to navigate pages to find relevant search results, a feature already available on mobile for some time.

