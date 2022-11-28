Google has announced new updates for Workspace, including resizable pivot tables in Google Sheets and improved search results in Gmail.

The tech giant said in a blog post that with the ability to resize the pivot table editor side panel, users could see the entire text in fields or columns.

According to reports, the tech giant also released an update to the Chrome web browser that fixes the zero-day vulnerability.

Also read: Google Messages tests emoji reactions

In Gmail, Google will use users’ recent Gmail search activity to improve search results when they access the email on the web.

“This enhancement to Gmail search will make results more relevant and contextual,” Google said.

No offline mode

However, Android Police mentioned in its report that the Gmail search would not work offline.

Earlier this year, the tech giant added the ability to join or present Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides in a Google Meet. A new update will let users share files with meeting attendees through an in-meeting chat.

According to Google, the updates will be available to all Workspace and G Suite users within the next 15 days.

Also read: How to send a confidential message using Gmail