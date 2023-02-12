Google has introduced the ability to annotate PDFs using a stylus or finger in its cloud service Drive on Android.

As per a 9to5Google report, users can open the Google Drive app on Android and write annotations on a file in the Drive preview screen. The annotate button is available at the bottom right corner.

Users can use a stylus or finger to choose an annotating tool. It includes a pen and a highlighter with different brushes. Users can also undo changes using an eraser and also hide annotations.

According to reports, the toolbar can be snapped to any side of the screen. Users can save the annotations to the original PDF or create a new copy.

A wider roll out of the feature if expected in the coming weeks.

