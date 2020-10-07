Google brings Web Stories to its Discover feed

Google is adding web stories to its Discover feature.

Discover feature is a newsfeed that lets users discover articles on a range of topics available on the web.

On mobile, the feature can be accessed from the menu located at the bottom of the Google app on Android and iOS.

Google will now be adding a Stories carousel within the Discover feature. Stories are currently available in India, the US, and Brazil at the top of Discover.

“In India, Web Stories will be available in English and Hindi. We intend to expand to more languages, countries, and Google surfaces,” Google said in a blog post.

“When you tap on a Story on the shelf, you enter an experience that’s full-screen and immersive. Tap to move forward to the next page, or swipe to an entirely different Story in the carousel,” it further explained.

Individual creators and publishers can create these web stories with no additional revenue share for Story ads. Story authors are in full control of hosting, sharing and adding links to those Stories, Google said. Unlike Stories on social media apps such as Snapchat or Instagram, web stories are not limited to a particular app.

“To help jumpstart the Web Stories ecosystem, we worked with a diverse group of publishers and creation tools in the US, India and Brazil this year to collaborate on the product and build out its features,” Google said.

Over 2,000 websites have already created Stories using this feature which have been indexed by Google.

Users can create Stories using third-party drag-and-drop tools like the Web Story editor for WordPress, MakeStories and NewsroomAI or can code Web Stories themselves.