Google cancels this years Google I/O developers conference amid COVID-19 concerns

Google on Saturday announced that it will be cancelling one of its biggest events of the year -the Google I/O developers conference this year amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year,” the search giant tweeted from its official account.

“Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected,” it further said.

Earlier this month, the tech major had announced the cancellations of multiple in-person events, moving them online due to health concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the Google I/O developers conference which was scheduled to be held in California from May 12-14.

Alphabet, Google's parent company had said in a statement: "Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community."

Google will provide all updates regarding its new services and developments through its blogs and community platforms, the company said.