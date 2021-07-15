Google CEO Pichai says he is ‘a bit jealous’ of Jeff Bezos' trip to Space

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Google CEO Sunder Pichai has recently said he is a "bit jealous of Jeff Bezos", who will be making his first trip to space next week.
In an in-depth interview with BBC, Pichai expressed his wish to also "see Earth from Space."
Jeff Bezos is heading into space with his brother Mark Bezos, aboard the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship from his space company, Blue Origin.
The space trip is scheduled for July 20.
One seat aboard the flight is being auctioned to support the Club for the Future foundation. Bezos and his brother would be joining the winner of the auction along with legendary aviator Wally Funk. They are set to reach 100 km above sea level. This will allow passengers to view the curvature of the earth.
Prior to Bezos, most recently, Virgin Galactic founder and billionaire Richard Branson completed his trip to Space.
Pichai, in his interview also spoke about a range of other topics including AI, privacy, tax laws and more.
Pichai said the free and open internet "is being attacked."
When asked about his views on China's model of the internet, which is heavy on surveillance and is in the ascendant, the Google CEO further said none of the company's major products and services were available in China.
Talking about technologies that are set to "revolutionise" the world, Pichai named artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
Pichai called AI "the most profound technology that humanity will ever develop and work on.
Talking about tax laws, Pichai further said that he is "encouraged by the conversations around a corporate global minimum tax."
He said that Google was one of the world's biggest taxpayers, and complies with tax laws in every country in which it operates.
In a rapid quickfire round, Pichai shared more insights about himself including facts such as he doesn't eat meat, drives a Tesla, really respects Alan Turing and wishes that he'd met Stephen Hawking.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...