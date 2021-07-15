Google CEO Pichai says he is ‘a bit jealous’ of Jeff Bezos' trip to Space

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has recently said he is a "bit jealous of Jeff Bezos", who will be making his first trip to space next week.

In an in-depth interview with BBC, Pichai expressed his wish to also "see Earth from Space."

Jeff Bezos is heading into space with his brother Mark Bezos, aboard the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship from his space company, Blue Origin.

The space trip is scheduled for July 20.

One seat aboard the flight is being auctioned to support the Club for the Future foundation. Bezos and his brother would be joining the winner of the auction along with legendary aviator Wally Funk. They are set to reach 100 km above sea level. This will allow passengers to view the curvature of the earth.

Prior to Bezos, most recently, Virgin Galactic founder and billionaire Richard Branson completed his trip to Space.

Pichai, in his interview also spoke about a range of other topics including AI, privacy, tax laws and more.

Pichai said the free and open internet "is being attacked."

When asked about his views on China's model of the internet, which is heavy on surveillance and is in the ascendant, the Google CEO further said none of the company's major products and services were available in China.

Talking about technologies that are set to "revolutionise" the world, Pichai named artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Pichai called AI "the most profound technology that humanity will ever develop and work on.

Talking about tax laws, Pichai further said that he is "encouraged by the conversations around a corporate global minimum tax."

He said that Google was one of the world's biggest taxpayers, and complies with tax laws in every country in which it operates.

In a rapid quickfire round, Pichai shared more insights about himself including facts such as he doesn't eat meat, drives a Tesla, really respects Alan Turing and wishes that he'd met Stephen Hawking.