Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that the company’s AI chatbot Bard will receive an upgrade soon.

Responding to criticisms of the product, Pichai said in an interview with The New York Times, “We clearly have more capable models. We will be upgrading Bard to some of our more capable PaLM models, which will bring more capabilities.”

The progress will start to appear over the next week.

Also read: Google Search gets 5 features to verify information in search results

Pichai also confirmed that the company would not launch a more capable model before ensuring how it can handle it.

The CEO said that the AI tool is currently running on a ‘lightweight and efficient version of LaMDA’ language model focusing on delivering dialogue.

Pichai mentioned that the reason for limiting Bard’s capabilities was a sense of caution within Google.

The CEO added that he discussed with co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and added that he did not issue ‘code-red’ to scramble development, and probably people in the company send emails saying there is a code-red.

Also read: How to delete ChatGPT account