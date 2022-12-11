Google has made passkeys available across stable versions of Chrome on desktop and Andriod devices. The company started testing the ability in October and added a password-free secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108.

Passkeys assure security as there are no passwords involved that could get leaked and cause vulnerability.

According to The Verge report, passkeys work using Chrome on desktop and mobile running on Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Users can sync their passkeys from Android to other devices using Google’s password manager or a compatible third-party password manager like 1Password or Dashlane.

The Verge further said that websites and applications that support passkey API would allow users to log in through a simple and quick confirmation with devices’ biometrics or other secure authentication.

