Google Chrome vulnerability issues: Here’s a guide to update your Chrome

Prathiksha Varadarajan | Updated on December 15, 2021

Google has issued a new update for Google Chrome to fix its vulnerabilities issues

The Indian Computer Emergency Report Team (CERT) , which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in its press release has issued a high severity warning for the users of Google Chrome on Tuesday.

The CERT press release stated that, due to insufficient data validation, several vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome. These vulnerabilities which have been found in Google Chrome could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on a targeted system.

Being the popular browser with over 2.6 billion users across the world, Google has issued a new update for Google Chrome to fix its vulnerabilities issues. The update 96.0.4664.110 for windows, Mac and Linux to update to the latest version. It is advisable that google chrome users upgrade to the latest version.

How to update Google:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on PC

Step 2: Click on the 3 dots that appears on top right corner

Step 3: Click on ‘Help’

Step 4: Click ‘About Google Chrome’

Step 5: The chrome will automatically be updated

Published on December 15, 2021

