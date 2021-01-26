Google Chrome will now automatically hide content of web notification while screen-sharing

Google’s web browser Google Chrome will now automatically hide the content of web pop-up notifications when users are sharing their screen.

This includes notifications from Google Chat, email notifications, and other third-party websites.

“There has been a dramatic shift in how many of us work – now more than ever, we’re relying on the use of Google Meet and other screen sharing solutions. We hope this feature will reduce distractions and prevent sensitive or personal information from accidentally being displayed while sharing your screen,” Google said in a blog post.

When users are done sharing their screen, all muted notifications will be automatically displayed. The tech giant already mutes notifications when sharing a tab in Google Meet.

There is no admin control for this feature.

End-users can select “Show All” to display content for current and future notifications. By default, the content of the notifications will be automatically hidden.

The feature is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. It is also available to users with personal Google accounts.