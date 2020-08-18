Google Chrome will warn users before they fill in risky forms

Google will soon begin to warn users before they submit information on websites that submit this information to an insecure website.

Beginning with its upcoming version of Chrome, Chrome 86, the tech giant will warn users before they “try to complete forms on secure (HTTPS) pages that are submitted insecurely.”

“These ‘mixed forms’ (forms on HTTPS sites that do not submit on HTTPS) are a risk to users’ security and privacy. Information submitted on these forms can be visible to eavesdroppers, allowing malicious parties to read or change sensitive form data,” Google explained in an official blog post.

HTTPS sites have a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate and have been authenticated. The tech giant will warn users when they try to provide information on these forms that are submitted to an insecure website, that is one without an SSL certificate.

With its upcoming version of Chrome, it will also disable auto-fill on mixed forms.

“On mixed forms with login and password prompts, Chrome’s password manager will continue to work. Chrome’s password manager helps users input unique passwords, and it is safer to use unique passwords even on forms that are submitted insecurely than to reuse passwords,” Google said.