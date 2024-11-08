Google has announced a suite of programmes and partnerships designed to accelerate the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) startups in the country. These programmes support early-stage AI founders by helping them build, grow, and acquire customers for their solutions using Google Cloud.

Recently, Google introduced the Emerging ISV Partner Springboard, a 12-week program designed to supercharge growth for AI startups.

Participants will receive hands-on support building go-to-market assets, access to Google AI experts for product refinement, guidance on technical architecture best practices, and streamlined onboarding to Google Cloud Marketplace.

“Google is committed to empowering AI startups to drive innovation and growth. These initiatives demonstrate our dedication to providing critical support and resources to early-stage founders, helping them build and scale successful AI-powered businesses,”said Dr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director,Research, Google DeepMind.

During a fireside chat at the Global Google Cloud Summit in October 2024, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian shared his admiration for the innovation and resilience of startups leveraging AI and cloud technology to fuel transformative growth.

He had stated, “At Google Cloud, our mission is to support these pioneers by providing the essential tools, resources, and mentorship they need to thrive. Through strategic partnerships, tailored programs, and advanced infrastructure, we are committed to enabling businesses to scale their impact and drive the next wave of digital transformation.”

Early-stage founders will receive increased support through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, which will now provide $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, giving founders the runway to build and scale their vision. AI-first startups will receive even greater support with $350,000 in credits, recognizing the increased computational demands of cutting-edge AI development. This substantial investment will empower founders to leverage the full power and potential of Google Cloud.

Google has also partnered with Y Combinator to provide dedicated access to NVIDIA H100 GPUs and Google Cloud TPUs, cloud credits, support, and mentorship to its Summer 2024 cohort of AI-first startups.

Additionally, Google is collaborating with leading early-stage accelerators and incubators, including 500, StartX, Berkeley Skydeck, and more, to provide early-stage founders with a special package of Google Cloud credits, expert guidance, and technical workshops.

The tech major has also announced that it is launching Startup School: GenAI, a comprehensive four-week immersive training program designed to empower startups in leveraging the full potential of artificial intelligence.

Beginning October 29, this free online series offers live, interactive classes led by Google AI experts. Participants will gain practical experience with generative AI, explore the latest Google Cloud AI innovations, and learn best practices for developing and deploying AI solutions. It will covers a range of topics, from foundational concepts to advanced techniques, equipping startups with the knowledge and skills needed to build cutting-edge AI-powered products and services.