Google Cloud, SAP expand strategic partnership

Google Cloud and SAP SE have announced an expanded strategic partnership to help accelerate business transformation in the cloud.
The move is meant to help "customers execute business transformations, migrate critical business systems to the cloud, and augment existing business systems with Google Cloud capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)."
Google Cloud will join as a strategic cloud partner for the RISE with SAP offering as part of this partnership.
Google will also expand the availability of SAP services available on Google Cloud.
Multiple SAP services and products will be available on Google Cloud, including the SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions within the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
Paul Marriott, President, SAP in Asia Pacific Japan said, “We are seeing incredible momentum of RISE with SAP across the Asia Pacific and Japan."
"This expanded partnership with Google Cloud will give customers in the region more choice as they embark on business transformation in the cloud and innovate with speed, scale and agility,” said Marriott.
In the Asia Pacifc, Karan Bajwa, Vice President, Google Cloud said, “Companies have learned the value of world-class infrastructure and the need to make their data work harder for them during the pandemic. Businesses that will be successful in ten or twenty years are the ones that are starting to harness the power of their data and run their core systems on next-generation infrastructure today."
"We look forward to partnering with SAP on RISE to help even more organisations in the region accelerate the migration of their most critical business systems into the cloud," Bajwa said.
SAP and Google Cloud have collaborated throughout 2021, with mutual customers such as AES Corporation, Energizer, MSC Industrial, and others leveraging RISE with SAP on Google Cloud.
