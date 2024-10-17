Alphabet Inc.’s Google is moving the team behind its Gemini AI assistant app to its DeepMind research lab, continuing a plan to consolidate the company’s various groups working on artificial intelligence.

The search giant is simplifying its structures to “keep increasing the pace of progress” of AI development, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Thursday. He also announced that Prabhakar Raghavan, a longtime leader of core products like Gmail and Drive, will become the company’s chief technologist.

Over the last six months, Google has been consolidating its AI-focused teams, seeking to improve the Gemini models to challenge OpenAI and Anthropic. In April, the firm moved its models, research, and responsible AI teams to the DeepMind division. Soon after, it merged DeepMind with Google Brain, a rival research unit within the company.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit