Google dedicates Google Doodle to Winter Solstice, ‘Great Conjunction’

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Google today dedicated its Google Doodle to celebrate the Winter Solstice which coincides with the ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn.
Winter Solstice is the day with the shortest day and the longest night of the year. This year, the day falls on December 21. It also coincides with a phenomenon called the ‘Great Conjunction’ where Jupiter and Saturn will nearly overlap to form a ‘double planet’.
“As earth’s Northern Hemisphere hunkers down for winter and its longest night of the year, it seems Jupiter and Saturn have decided to put on quite an unusual show for the world to see,” Google said in a blog post.
Also read: Scientists discover two potentially habitable ‘super-Earths’ 11 light-years away
“The two largest planets in our solar system will nearly overlap to form a “double planet,” an event that hasn’t been easily visible since the Middle Ages — almost 800 years ago. Today’s animated Doodle celebrates the Northern Hemisphere’s first day of winter as well as this rare double planet sighting, — or the ‘Great Conjunction’— which can be viewed from anywhere around the globe,” it said.
The tech giant collaborated with the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on the Doodle.
The event is rare as the two planets will be just a “tenth of a degree” apart, according to NASA.
“It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this ‘great conjunction’,” NASA said.
Also read: AI-based system to look for signs of ancient life on Mars
The event will be visible an hour after sunset.
“Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky,” NASA said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...