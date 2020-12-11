Google, Dell, Intel part of new alliance to address major IT challenges

Tech majors including Google, Dell and Intel have formed an alliance called the Modern Computing Alliance to address some of the biggest challenges in information technology (IT) faced by companies today.

“We’re excited to announce Google’s membership in the Modern Computing Alliance ― to address the biggest IT challenges facing companies today with integration from Silicon to cloud,” Google said in a blog post.

The founding members of the Modern Computing Alliance include Box, Citrix, Dell, Imprivata, Intel, Okta, RingCentral, Slack, VMware, and Zoom. These members “will be joining Chrome browser, Chrome OS, and Google Workspace,” it said.

The alliance’s collective mission is “To drive ‘silicon-to-cloud’ innovation for the benefit of enterprise customers — fuelling a differentiated modern computing platform and providing additional choice for integrated business solutions.”

“Modern Computing Alliance is committed to developing an integrated roadmap that makes the best use of our collective experience, insights, and expertise while giving us a clear path forward to improve customer choice and the enterprise computing market,” the post added.

The alliance will focus on building IT solutions to address challenges in areas such as security and identity, performance, healthcare and work productivity.