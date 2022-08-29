Google: Developers can now create cross-device apps

Google announced a new cross-device Software Development Kit (SDK) at I/O2022, which will allow developers to make apps easily accessible for Android and non-Android devices.

Google provides developers with the advantage to build “rich multi-device experiences” with “intuitive set of APIs” through the new SDK.

Google said in a blogpost that the new SDK will extract the complexities involved with Bluetooth, WiFi, and Ultra-wide band (UWB), so app developers can focus on “building delightful user experiences and connecting these experiences across a variety of form factors and platforms”.

Google SDK feature

Features in SDK developer preview

The release contains a set of rich APIs centered around the core functionality such as:

Device discovery: Easily find nearby devices, authorise peer-to-peer communication, and start the target application on receiving devices.

Secure connections: Enable encrypted, low-latency bi-directional data sharing between authorised devices.

Multi-device sessions: Enable transferring or extending an application’s user experience across multiple devices.

Google SDK Cross-device architecture

Google SDK will help developers to ease their way out of following use cases:

Discovering and authorising communication with nearby devices.

Sharing an app’s current state with the same app on another device.

Starting the app on a secondary device without having to keep the app running in background.

Establishing secure connections for devices to communicate with each other.

Enabling task handoff where the user starts a task on one device, and can easily continue on another device.