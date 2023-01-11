Google Docs will let users see non-printing characters such as spaces, tabs, line breaks, and section breaks. The tech giant announced that the feature is accessible through the view menu.

Google Docs feature

The Verge reported that earlier, users had to rely on third-party add-ons for Google Docs to see the non-printing characters.

According to Google, the ability will roll out to all users with personal Google accounts and all Google Workspace customers.

Google is also enhancing its voice typing feature on Docs, which will reduce transcription errors and lessen lost audio, according to a 9to5Google report. The feature, available only in Chrome at present, will be expanded to other browsers, the report added. The updates to transcription quality will also apply to automatic captions in Google Slides, 9to5Google reported.

