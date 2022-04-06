Google Docs will soon let you react with Emojis

Google Docs on the web will soon let users react with emojis in documents.

“The new emoji reactions feature provides a less formal alternative to comments to express your opinions about document content,” a blog post on Google Workspace Updates said.

When a user highlights text in a document on Google Docs, an emoji icon will appear along with a comment and edit options.

Updated version

The Emoji set is updated to the latest version (Emoji 14.0) and has gender-neutral options. The skin tone and gender preferences are saved per individual emoji.

According to the blog post, the feature will be available to users by default and cannot be disabled. “To access reactions in Docs, hover over any message or an existing anchor and click on the ‘Add reaction’ icon,” it said.

The feature will be added to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus.

However, it will not be available to Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, the blog post revealed.

The feature is currently available to rapid release domains and will roll out to other Google Docs users from April 20, 2022.