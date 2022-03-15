Google doubles cell limit in Sheets

Google has increased the cell limit in Google Sheets from up to five million cells to up to ten million cells.

This limit will apply to new, existing and imported files.

“Over the course of the last four years, we’ve been steadily increasing the cell limit in Google Sheets — from 2 million to 5 million in 2019 and now to 10 million. We hope this and future increases give users the ability to work with their data on a much greater scale in Google Sheets,” Google said in a blog post.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, it has enabled additional statuses in Google Calendar.

In addition to seeing when someone is out of office, users can now see additional Google Calendar statuses such as “In a meeting” or “In focus time” in Google Chat.

“We hope these additional statuses will make it easier for your colleagues to identify appropriate times to message you,” it said.

Additionally, the Admin control for Calendar availability will be updated to include configuration options for displaying “In a meeting” or “In focus time” blocks.

The feature will be available on Android, iOS and web.

It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will not be available to Google Workspace Individual users or users with personal Google accounts.