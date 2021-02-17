Google drive’s link sharing feature to specific audience open to all

Google’s new feature that enables admins to define specific audiences that their users can link-share Google Drive files with is now generally available.

Google had announced the launch of the feature in beta in August last year.

“Admins can now define specific audiences with whom their users can link-share Google Drive files. This can help keep your organisational data secure, and make it simpler for users to share files with the right colleagues,” Google said in a blog post.

The tech giant has made two changes to the feature based on feedback received from beta testing. It has increased the maximum number of target audiences that admins can recommend from three to five.

Apart from this, now admins can add any group as a target audience, including groups belonging to different organisations. Previously, only admin-created groups could be added to target audiences during beta testing.

The feature will help admins define and recommend more granular link-sharing options for users, Google said.

“This means that admins can prevent oversharing without hampering collaboration—since target audiences are defined and recommended by their admins, users can be confident that sharing files with a target audience is appropriately broad and secure,” it said.

“ It can also help users share files more quickly, as target audiences allow for the ease of link-sharing, but with more specific audiences. This can reduce the need for users to manually add specific users and groups and respond to individual access requests,” it added.

Admins can find target audience settings from the Directory menu in the Admin console.

The feature will be available to G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, and G Suite Enterprise for Education. It will not be available to G Suite Basic, G Suite for Education, G Suite Essentials, G Suite Enterprise Essentials, and G Suite for Nonprofits customers.