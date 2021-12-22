Google Voice allow users to set custom rules for incoming calls

Google Voice will now allow users to set custom rules for incoming calls.

With this, users can create rules for how incoming calls should be handled within the Google Voice settings.

"These options allow you to route incoming calls in ways that are most efficient to your workflows and productivity, including granular settings for specific contacts," Google explained in a blog post.

Users can now forward calls from specific contacts to their linked phone numbers or directly to voicemail. They can also opt to screen calls from specific contacts and set custom voicemail greetings for specific contacts. They can also apply these rules for either all their contacts or specific groups within their contacts.

There is no admin control for this feature. These settings will be turned 'Off' by default for end users. Users can configure these settings at voice.google.com/settings.

The feature will be available to all Google Voice users.