Google enables users to snooze Google Calendar desktop notifications

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Google is making it easier for users to snooze Google Calendar desktop notifications.
Users can now snooze Google Calendar desktop notifications directly from the notification itself, Google said in a blog post.
“A top user request, this should make it less likely that you miss meetings or show up late,” it said.
By default, snoozed notifications will reappear one minute before the scheduled meeting. The tech giant will allow users to change this timing in their Calendar settings.
“You can also “re-snooze” a notification for an additional five minutes as many times you’d like, until the meeting ends,” it said.
Users must have desktop notifications enabled and Calendar open in a tab to see notifications on their desktop. Furthermore, they can only snooze notifications on Chrome browsers.
Users with desktop notifications enabled may see the promo for the snooze desktop notifications feature in the coming weeks, Google said.
This feature will be on by default for end users if they have desktop notifications enabled. Users cannot remove the option to snooze notifications, but can change the timing of snoozed notifications.
The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
