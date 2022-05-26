Google enables users to take action on multiple text selections in Google Doc

Google has introduced a major update to formatting in Google Docs.

It will now allow users to take action on multiple text selections in Google Docs.

In Google Docs, users can now make multiple text selections at once, and apply actions such as delete, copy, paste, or format to all selections.

“This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes, increasing your overall productivity,” Google said in a blog post.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Separately, it has also introduced a new feature for Google Sites.

Site editors using new Google Sites can now add content as a full page from custom code, other websites, and Google apps, such as Maps and Docs.

“Previously, editors could only add these elements as part of a page. This update provides more flexibility to organise and display embedded content on your site,” it said

To do so, in a new Site, users can navigate to Pages > New page > Full page embed.

They will then need to name the page and then add a URL, embed code, or embed content from another Google app.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.