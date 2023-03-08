Google is building an AI language model that supports 1,000 languages to beat ChatGPT. Meanwhile, the tech giant will introduce a host of AI features in the near future.

The tech giant has revealed more details about the universal speech model (USM), a state-of-art speech model with 2 billion parameters trained on 12 million hours of speech and 28 billion sentences, spanning 300 plus languages.

Google disclosed its plan to develop a language model in November 2022.

Google said in a blog post that the USM could perform automatic speech recognition (ASR) on languages, including English, Mandarin, Assamese, Azerbaijani, and Amharic. At present, the tech giant said that the USM supports over 100 languages and will serve as the foundation for a larger system.

Google recently launched its ChatGPT rival, Bard AI. The company’s workforce mocked and called it botched. Facing the backlash. Jack Krawczyk, a product lead for Bard, said, “Bard is not search, but an experiment that is a collaborative AI service.”

