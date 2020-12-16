Google expands live captions feature in Google Meet to add more languages

Google has added more languages to its Live Captions feature on its video conferencing platform Google Meet.

“We’re expanding live captions in Google Meet to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish (Spain and Latin America) speakers,” Google announced in a blog post.

The Live Captions feature added earlier this year was previously only available in English.

“Live captions allow deaf and hard of hearing users, users with different primary languages, and users in noisy environments to participate more fully in meetings,” Google said.

“During a Meet call, each video call participant can select the meeting’s spoken language when enabling captions,” Google said.

The Captions settings in Meet is “sticky.” So, if a user turns captions on or off in a meeting and changes the language, it will be saved for future meetings.

The new languages apart from English for the captions are currently available on the web to APAC and EMEA countries. The rollout to North America and Latin America will begin in early 2021. Additionally, Google will also expand support to iOS and Android mobile apps in early 2021.

Google has also added a new Quick Access features for Meet in Google Calendar.

“Meeting organizers in G Suite for Education and Enterprise for Education domains can now turn Quick access on or off for a meeting from the event in Google Calendar,” it said.