Google, Facebook top mobile app publishers worldwide in December 2020: Report

Google was the top mobile publisher worldwide in December 2020 with over 255 million installs, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Google was followed by Facebook with close to 210 million installs. The top five mobile publishers worldwide in December 2020 also included Voodoo, AppLovin, and Azur Interactive Games.

In terms of mobile apps downloads, TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for December 2020. The app has clocked close to 56 million installs with the highest number of installs coming from Douyin in China at 11 per cent, followed by the United States at 10 per cent.

It was also the top grossing non-gaming app worldwide for the month with nearly $142 million in user spending, 3.3 times its revenue in December 2019, as per the report.

Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide in December 2020, clocking nearly 50 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of installs for the app, 24 per cent, followed by the US at 8 per cent.

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Zoom were also among the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

In terms of revenue, YouTube was the second highest grossing non-gaming app worldwide for December 2020. The app earned nearly $95 million in gross revenue, a 57 per cent year-over-year growth from December 2019, as per the report.

“About 52 percent of YouTube’s revenue was from the U.S., followed by 13 percent from Japan,” Sensor Tower said.

YouTube was followed by Tinder, Disney+ and Tencent Video to round out the top five highest grossing non-gaming apps in December 2020.