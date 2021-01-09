Google, Facebook top mobile app publishers worldwide in December 2020: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Google was the top mobile publisher worldwide in December 2020 with over 255 million installs, according to data from Sensor Tower.
Google was followed by Facebook with close to 210 million installs. The top five mobile publishers worldwide in December 2020 also included Voodoo, AppLovin, and Azur Interactive Games.
In terms of mobile apps downloads, TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for December 2020. The app has clocked close to 56 million installs with the highest number of installs coming from Douyin in China at 11 per cent, followed by the United States at 10 per cent.
Also read: OTT, video subscriptions to reach 2 billion by 2025: Report
It was also the top grossing non-gaming app worldwide for the month with nearly $142 million in user spending, 3.3 times its revenue in December 2019, as per the report.
Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide in December 2020, clocking nearly 50 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of installs for the app, 24 per cent, followed by the US at 8 per cent.
WhatsApp, Instagram, and Zoom were also among the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.
Also read: Global consumer spending on mobile apps, games touches $407.6 million on Christmas: Report
In terms of revenue, YouTube was the second highest grossing non-gaming app worldwide for December 2020. The app earned nearly $95 million in gross revenue, a 57 per cent year-over-year growth from December 2019, as per the report.
“About 52 percent of YouTube’s revenue was from the U.S., followed by 13 percent from Japan,” Sensor Tower said.
YouTube was followed by Tinder, Disney+ and Tencent Video to round out the top five highest grossing non-gaming apps in December 2020.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...