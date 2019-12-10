Info-tech

Google, Facebook will have to pay 4% of global revenue if it violates new data protection rules

Data players such as Google and Facebook will have to pay a penalty of ₹15 crore rupees or four per cent of the total worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year, whichever is higher if found in violation of the new data protection rules.

"It shall be liable to a penalty which may extend to fifteen crore rupees or four per cent of its total worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year, whichever is higher," states the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

For the purpose of adjudging the penalties, the proposed Data Protection Authority shall appoint Adjudicating Officers.

Every significant data fiduciary shall also appoint a data protection officer. The officer will be responsible for providing information and advice to the data fiduciary on matters relating to fulfilling its obligations under this Act, monitoring personal data processing activities of the data fiduciary to ensure that such processing does not violate the provisions of this Act; providing advice to the data fiduciary on carrying out the data protection impact assessments, among other things.

