Google for Education adds new features for more “visibility and control”

Google is adding new features as part of Google for Education to provide more “visibility and control” to administrators and teachers.
“To help admins and teachers as they build safe digital learning environments, we’re adding additional features to provide more visibility and control,” Google said in a blog post.
The tech giant is launching a new age-based access setting to make it easier for admins to tailor experiences for their users based on age when using Google services like YouTube, Photos and Maps.
All admins from primary and secondary institutions will now be required to indicate which of their users, such as their teachers and staff, are 18 and older using organisational units or groups in Admin Console.
After September 1, students who are under 18 will see changes in their experience across Google products.
“For example, after September 1, students designated as under 18 in K-12 domains can view YouTube content assigned by teachers, but they won’t be able to post videos, comment or live stream using their school Google account,” it explained.
Admins will have to ensure that Google Takeout is turned on so that end users can download their data, like previously uploaded videos, using the tool.
If admins don’t make a selection by September 1, primary and secondary institutions users will all default to the under-18 experience, while higher-education institutions users will default to the 18-and-older experience. Admins will still be able to adjust these settings according to the age of their users as these age-based settings are not locked.
It is also introducing new default experiences for users of its web browser Google Chrome in K-12 institutions.
SafeSearch and SafeSites will now be on by default while Guest Mode and Incognito Mode will be off by default, as per the new update.
Admins can still change each of these policies on Chrome OS for individual organisational units.
It is also updating its privacy notice to make it easier for teachers, parents and students to understand what information it collects and why it collects it, it said.
“Nothing is changing about how your information is processed. Rather, we’ve improved the way we describe our practices and privacy controls with a simpler structure and clearer language,” it added.
