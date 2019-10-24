Google Go now has Incognito mode

Google has announced an Incognito mode for its lighter search app, Google Go to enable users to search without the search queries being saved to their account or their device. This is a measure to boost privacy.

The feature is available as a new mode in Google Go and is targeted at users who share their devices with others. To access the new mode, tap a grey icon on the right-hand side of the Search Bar before a search, and then tap it again when finished. This prevents searches from being saved on the device and keeps each user’s search experience separate from the others.

“Whether you’re researching a gift or want to browse the web for personal topics like health and finance, we want you to be able to access the web more privately,” says Radha Narayan, product manager for Google Go. “We’re continuously adding new features to Google Go, and hope that this new mode will help people control their privacy more easily.”

Incognito mode in Google Go is starting to roll out in more than a dozen languages in India, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.