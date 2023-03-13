Google has added the functionality to reorder devices in its Home app. Beta users will see a reorder button at the bottom of Home’s favourites tab. Meanwhile, the tech giant also renamed the ‘add’ menu to ‘edit.’ However, it is unclear when the feature will roll out to more users.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google revealed working on the ability to reorder the favourities tab in December 2022. In January this year, the tech giant launched full TV controls on its Google Home app, including volume, play, pause, and channels. These were earlier available only on Nest Hub.

Also read: How to retrieve your lost Aadhaar?

Google recently added a remote control feature for Xbox consoles on its Google Home app.

The tech giant also announced its discontinued support for its Chrome Cleanup tool in its Chrome 111 update, a tool first introduced in 2015 to support users from unexpected settings changes and detect and remove UwS.

Also read: What is Aadhaar PVC card?