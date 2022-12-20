Googlehas announced a partnership with the Indian government to integrate DigiLocker into the Files app on Android. The tech giant also announced a machine learning-based model to identify and organise important files such as government IDs and official documents.

“We expect that DigiLocker’s integration and partnership on Android will drive smoother and ubiquitous access to digitized documents in a safe and secure manner for all our users,” said Abhishek Singh, managing director and CEO of Digital India Corporation (DIC).

DigiLocker has more than 137 million registered users and over 2,300 issuers who have issued more than 5.6 billion documents to date.

The tech giant has not disclosed the exact timeline for the integration and whether it will extend to iOS.

In addition, Google also introduced a multi-search feature for users to search using images and text. At the Google for India event, the company announced that the feature available in English will support Hindi in the succeeding year.

Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query - just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.

Users can perform searches within YouTube videos using the Google Search app. This will enable users to type a phrase after tapping on the ‘search in the video.’ The company is also bringing search functionality to Google Pay for users to search for different kinds of expenses. According to the TechCrunch report, some of these features will be available through shortcuts in Google app on iOS and extend to Android at a later stage.

