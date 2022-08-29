Google introduces a shortcut to unmute on Google Meet

Google reportedly is bringing a new feature to Google Meet, which will enable users to mute and unmute themselves quickly by holding down the space bar key.

Google’s new feature is similar to that of Zoom, where users in a conference meet can mute and unmute themselves with the help of the space bar.

With the new feature to Google Meet, users can be free of finding and tapping the mute button every time they want to mute and unmute themselves. Google says in a blog post, “This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself.”

The search engine giant also said that the new feature in Google Meet is turned off by default, but can be enabled through settings in Google Meet. Talking about the availability, Google said it will start rolling out its mute and unmute shortcut in Google Meet for all its users starting September 9. Google also mentioned the feature will be available for all workspace and personal Google account users.