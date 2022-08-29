hamburger

Info-tech

Google introduces a shortcut to unmute on Google Meet

Aneeka Chatterjee | Chennai, August 29 | Updated on: Aug 29, 2022
A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office.

A Google sign is pictured outside the Google office. | Photo Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE

Google plans to roll out the new feature globally from September 9

Google reportedly is bringing a new feature to Google Meet, which will enable users to mute and unmute themselves quickly by holding down the space bar key.

Google’s new feature is similar to that of Zoom, where users in a conference meet can mute and unmute themselves with the help of the space bar.

With the new feature to Google Meet, users can be free of finding and tapping the mute button every time they want to mute and unmute themselves. Google says in a blog post, “This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself.”

The search engine giant also said that the new feature in Google Meet is turned off by default, but can be enabled through settings in Google Meet. Talking about the availability, Google said it will start rolling out its mute and unmute shortcut in Google Meet for all its users starting September 9. Google also mentioned the feature will be available for all workspace and personal Google account users.

Published on August 29, 2022
Google
New launches
Google Meet
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you