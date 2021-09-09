Google introduces accelerator programme for digital news startups in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Google on Thursday announced a new Google News Initiative (GNI) Startups Lab programme for aspiring news entrepreneurs from across India.
GNI Startups Lab is a four-month program to help independent local or single-subject journalism organisations find a pathway to financial and operational sustainability through intensive coaching, skills training and other support.
Applications for the Google News Initiative (GNI) Startups Lab India are now open until October 18, 2021 and ten independent digital news publishers will be selected to participate in the first cohort in India.
The program has been created in partnership with the global innovation lab Echos and DIGIPUB News India Foundation and aims to support high-quality reporting for local and underserved communities. It will accept applications from news startups publishing in all Indian languages.
"The 16-week program is tailored to the needs of startup newsrooms in India and participants will benefit from Echos' experience in supporting media startups and from DIGIPUB's network and community with workshops and coaching," Gooe said in a blog post.
"Digipub is excited to partner with Google News Initiative Startups Lab to make the digital media ecosystem robust and sustainable. Digital news media is the future of news in India, and collaborations like these will ensure that new entrants receive the support they deserve," Dhanya Rajendran, Chairperson of Digipub News India Foundation said.
It has also added support for four new Indian languages in Google News Showcase, its online experience and its licensing program to support news organisations and readers expanded to India in May.
These four new languages are Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.These are in addition to English and Hindi languages supported in dedicated News Showcase panels in Google News and on Discover.
With the addition of these new languages and new partners, the tech giant has now onboarded more than 50 partners representing more than 70 publications, it said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...